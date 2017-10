NZ First leader Winston Peters has spoken to the family members of those lost to the Pike River Mine incident ahead of his talks with National leader Bill English and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

He met with Bernie Monk, father to one of the lost miners, to commit to a manned operation to salvage those lost.

Peters says if National or Labour want an alliance with NZ First they must follow through on this commitment.

Twenty-nine lives were lost in the Pike River Mine explosion seven years ago.