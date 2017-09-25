Topic: Politics

Winston Peters still silent on coalition deal

By Online News - Rereātea

Although Winston Peters failed to win Northland, he will still get to decide the next government of New Zealand.

However, he still hasn’t indicated which party he will go with. Despite the barrage of questions, he has remained decidedly silent.

Related stories: Politics

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community