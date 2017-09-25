Winston Peters still silent on coalition deal

Although Winston Peters failed to win Northland, he will still get to decide the next government of New Zealand.
However, he still hasn’t indicated which party he will go with. Despite the barrage of questions, he has remained decidedly silent.
