Winston Peters refuses to be hasty in coalition talks

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has refused to discuss any potential coalition deals until he speaks with his party.

Peters stood to speak at his base in Russell tonight and praised his colleagues and supporters for their commitment.

He told those gathered at that his headquarters that he believed his party was in a good position.

With almost 80% of booths counted New Zealand First is on 7.4% which will give them 9 seats in Parliament.

Peters said, “as things stand I believe that we do have the balance of political responsibility and we are not going to be hasty with that, we aren’t going to rush out and make decisions and make all sorts of statements.”

In his Northland electorate Peters is slightly behind his competitor Matt King at this stage but it is a very tight race.

Matt King currently has 5.078 with Peters close behind on 5,040.