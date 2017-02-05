Willie Jackson confirms he will stand for Labour

Labour Party leader Andrew Little has confirmed Willie Jackson will stand for a position as a Labour List MP in this year’s general election.

Flanked by Jackson and fellow Labour Party members, Little told media at a press conference at Waitangi this morning that Labour wants to deepen and strengthen its representation of Māori.

“There is a voice that is not being heard and that is the voice of urban Māori and I think Willie brings very strong credentials in that regard,” says Little.

Willie Jackson confirmed to media yesterday he would be stepping down from his roles in broadcasting and Te Mātāwai.

Jackson told reporters that some of Labour’s policies appeal to him which was part of the reason he chose to pursue the relationship with the party.

He says, “Everyday I’m working to improve the lives of our people who lead all the worst statistics, our people, women, workers our statistics are a priority for me and it always will be whether Andrew or whether the party I should say gives me this position or not.”

He also took an opportunity to take a swing at the Māori Party, claiming they place too much focus on Iwi Leaders.

“We think the Māori Party has got an obsession with the iwi leadership and it’s really starting to get on our nerves your average Māori is missing out at the coalface and it just seems like they’re besotted with what’s happening at iwi leadership level and meanwhile thousands of Maori are missing out in terms of the benefits from the treaty settlements.”

Jackson has a history in politics which includes membership in the Mana Motuhake and Alliance parties, he has also maintained a number of broadcasting roles throughout his career since departing politics initially. He was elected as the Urban Maori representative for Te Matāwai in 2016. He is also chair of the National Urban Māori Authority.

He confirmed to media that he would be stepping down from his roles in broadcasting and Te Mātāwai, but would maintain his "community roles."

The full press conference can be viewed below