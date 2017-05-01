Willie Jackson to be named 21 on Labour list

Sources say former broadcaster Willie Jackson is set to be announced number 21 on the Labour Party list.

This ranking could be seen as a disappointment for Jackson who some expected to be in the top 10 or at least the top 15.

Jackson was linked to the Māori Party for months as a possible candidate for Tāmaki-Makaurau but in the lead up to Waitangi Day, it was revealed that he had spurned the Māori Party for a high list ranking with Labour. Jackson was courted by party leader himself Andrew Little.

It is understood that Willow-Jean prime, who previously stood for Labour in Northland, and current East Coast candidate Kiri Allen are both ahead of Jackson.

The list will be announced today.

