Who will be the next Māori Development Minister?

A government is yet to be formed and already there are suggestions on who could potentially be the next Minister for Māori Development, but that could all depend on the final word of the kingmaker.

Former National MP Claudette Hauiti says, "If there's one thing we can bet on with Winston Peters is that he will do whatever is best for Winston Peters and NZ First so it's very difficult at this very early stage to see or to know where he is going to go."

With Te Ururoa Flavell out of the Beehive, the question now begs who will take over the role of Minister for Māori Development.

Hauiti says, "If NZ first chooses to go with a centre right, that's the National Party, then it would be more likely that we will see a Māori economic development minster coming from NZ First and they've got two very capable personalities there, one of course is Shane Jones."

The former National MP however says that a left alliance could potentially see the first Māori woman in charge of the portfolio.

"If NZ First decides to hitch their wagon to the Labour Party, my bet would be on Nanaia Mahuta. She's currently the spokesperson for Māori economic development for Labour, and hopefully if it does roll that way, she will put her hand up and ask for that portfolio."

However, the fate of our Māori MPs and portfolios will all be dependent on the how the government is formed.