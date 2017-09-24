Who are our Māori Members of Parliament now?

After 12 years in the House, the Māori Party has bowed out of government.
Co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell announced he won't be returning to Parliament this morning, meanwhile joint co-leader Marama Fox has vowed to return stronger than ever come next Election.
Two vocal, passionate former MPs who established initiatives for Māori like Whānau Ora and Te Mātāwai, are no longer in the Lions Den.
Columnist Lizzie Marvelly says, "I had never considered a reality in which the Māori Party would not be in Parliament."
So who will be that strong Māori voice in Parliament now? Will Māori issues be left up to the MPs of Māori descent across the political spectrum?
Let's take a look at who's in the House now.:
Following last night's Election results, here are the current Members of Parliament of Māori descent amongst the parties:
National Party [8]
2. Paula Bennett – Upper Harbour
6. Simon Bridges – Tauranga
27. Jami-lee Ross – Botany
36. Joanne Hayes – List
42. Nuk Korako – Port Hills
45. Shane Reti – Whangarei
54. Adrienne Pierce – Palmerston North
62. Harete Hipango - Whanganui
Labour Party [13]
2. Kelvin Davis – Te Tai Tokerau
17. Willow-Jean Prime – Northland
21. Kiri Allan – East Coast
22. Willie Jackson – List
26. Louisa Hall – Manurewa
29. Jo Luxton - Rangitata
34. Paul Eagle – Rongotai
35. Tamati Coffey – Waiariki
- including remaining Māori Electorate MPs:
Peeni Henare – Tāmaki Makaurau
Nanaia Mahuta – Hauraki-Waikato
Adrian Rurawhe – Te Tai Hauāuru
Meka Whaitiri – Ikaroa-Rāwhiti
Rino Tirikatene – Te Tai Tonga
New Zealand First [6]
1. Winston Peters – Northland
2. Ron Mark – Wairarapa
3. Tracey Martin – Rodney
4. Fletcher Tabuteau – Rotorua
8. Shane Jones – Whangarei
9. Jenny Marcroft - Tāmaki
Green Party [1]
2. Marama Davidson
Out of 120 seats in Parliament, 28 of those belong to members of Māori descent. It seems that the redwash of the Māori electorates sees Labour at the forefront of pushing Māori affairs in Parliament, but what if they're in Opposition again?
Hauraki-Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta says, "This time round it was to refresh Labour because again we do not want to be making the mistakes of the past. We've spent nine years in Opposition and we're saying that we have learnt and we will learn if we have the honour to serve as a government, we'll take all of that learning and fresh approach into the sixth Labour government."
However Dame Tariana Turia doesn't agree. She says, "You can have 20 Māori MPs in the Labour Party but it is the Labour philosophy that will determine what Labour does. Labour appeals to their majority vote and their majority vote are not tangata whenua."
Lizzie Marvelly agreed saying, "What Labour have to do now is step up for Māori. Māori stepped up for Labour in this Election and now they have to pay them back."
Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis is adamant that while the Māori Party is now out of Parliament, that Māori are not poorer for it due to the fact that they have 13 members on their Māori caucus.
He says, "Māoridom have spoken and we need to respect the message that they've given to us all."