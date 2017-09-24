Who are our Māori Members of Parliament now?

After 12 years in the House, the Māori Party has bowed out of government.

Co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell announced he won't be returning to Parliament this morning, meanwhile joint co-leader Marama Fox has vowed to return stronger than ever come next Election.

Two vocal, passionate former MPs who established initiatives for Māori like Whānau Ora and Te Mātāwai, are no longer in the Lions Den.

Columnist Lizzie Marvelly says, "I had never considered a reality in which the Māori Party would not be in Parliament."

So who will be that strong Māori voice in Parliament now? Will Māori issues be left up to the MPs of Māori descent across the political spectrum?

Let's take a look at who's in the House now.:

Following last night's Election results, here are the current Members of Parliament of Māori descent amongst the parties:

National Party [8]

2. Paula Bennett – Upper Harbour

6. Simon Bridges – Tauranga

27. Jami-lee Ross – Botany

36. Joanne Hayes – List

42. Nuk Korako – Port Hills

45. Shane Reti – Whangarei

54. Adrienne Pierce – Palmerston North

62. Harete Hipango - Whanganui

Labour Party [13]

2. Kelvin Davis – Te Tai Tokerau

17. Willow-Jean Prime – Northland

21. Kiri Allan – East Coast

22. Willie Jackson – List

26. Louisa Hall – Manurewa

29. Jo Luxton - Rangitata

34. Paul Eagle – Rongotai

35. Tamati Coffey – Waiariki

- including remaining Māori Electorate MPs:

Peeni Henare – Tāmaki Makaurau

Nanaia Mahuta – Hauraki-Waikato

Adrian Rurawhe – Te Tai Hauāuru

Meka Whaitiri – Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

Rino Tirikatene – Te Tai Tonga

New Zealand First [6]

1. Winston Peters – Northland

2. Ron Mark – Wairarapa

3. Tracey Martin – Rodney

4. Fletcher Tabuteau – Rotorua

8. Shane Jones – Whangarei

9. Jenny Marcroft - Tāmaki

Green Party [1]

2. Marama Davidson

Out of 120 seats in Parliament, 28 of those belong to members of Māori descent. It seems that the redwash of the Māori electorates sees Labour at the forefront of pushing Māori affairs in Parliament, but what if they're in Opposition again?

Hauraki-Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta says, "This time round it was to refresh Labour because again we do not want to be making the mistakes of the past. We've spent nine years in Opposition and we're saying that we have learnt and we will learn if we have the honour to serve as a government, we'll take all of that learning and fresh approach into the sixth Labour government."

However Dame Tariana Turia doesn't agree. She says, "You can have 20 Māori MPs in the Labour Party but it is the Labour philosophy that will determine what Labour does. Labour appeals to their majority vote and their majority vote are not tangata whenua."

Lizzie Marvelly agreed saying, "What Labour have to do now is step up for Māori. Māori stepped up for Labour in this Election and now they have to pay them back."

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis is adamant that while the Māori Party is now out of Parliament, that Māori are not poorer for it due to the fact that they have 13 members on their Māori caucus.

He says, "Māoridom have spoken and we need to respect the message that they've given to us all."