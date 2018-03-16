It's been a week of political highs and lows with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern blindsided by claims of sexual assault at a Young Labour camp and the National Party reshuffle.

Some have called it the week from hell for Labour, following the allegations of sexual assault at a party summer camp last month.

Ardern says, “this event was not undertaken in a safe and responsible way- the Labour Party has to take responsibility for that."

Police are now investigating.

The party has suspended all Young Labour events and has appointed an external council to investigate the culture of the entire party.

Meanwhile Defence Minister Ron Mark refuted claims by National's Defence Spokesman Mark Mitchell that he used military aircraft as a taxi service to his home, which is in Carterton.

The Minister says, "I was not using the Defence Force as a personal taxi service. I guess from their side [it was] a quick flick across, instead of going down the western side of the Tararuas they came down the Eastern side, picked me up in Masterton and carried on through."

National's week seemed to run smoother, Its reshuffle resulting in three Māori now positioned in the party's top ten.

National Leader Simon Bridges says, "if they look at myself, Paula and Jami-Lee and see something they identify with, that's great"

Although it remains to be seen if this means more outcomes for Māori.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan is still sniffing out his party of choice saying he's already talked to a few, most recently The Opportunities Party.