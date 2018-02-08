Unemployment stats for Māori decrease

Unemployment numbers from Stats NZ show Māori unemployment has dropped by 21.4 percent in 2017 alone.

Unemployment overall is at it's lowest in ten years, non-Māori unemployment now sits at 9 percent - double the overall figure.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says there are still discrepancies and Māori figures are still high.

Youth unemployment strategies are still being worked on despite Finance Minister saying no specific spending for Maori - or closing the gap funding to target disparities.

He also says Māori are still largely under utilised