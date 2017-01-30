Trump's politics will create division, racism, hatred - Muslim Leader

Prime Minister Bill English says the NZ government would not implement the kind of policy that America is enforcing, banning immigration of people from seven countries, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen the counties under have strong Muslim beliefs.

PM English says, “We would not implement that kind of policy and we want those citizens of New Zealand those member of our community to know they are welcome.”

Labour leader says the Prime Minister needs to tell the President of America where New Zealand stands.

Andrew Little says, “He’s got to tell the president of the United States is doing is wrong as humanitarian thing and he has to change what he is doing.”

The International Muslim Association of New Zealand says America immigration order discriminates against Muslims around the world.

Tahir Nawaz, President International Muslim Association of New Zealand says, “What we are witnessing at the moment of politics of Donald Trump that will create division, racism, hatred within the Muslim community around the world and the globe.”

“The government should ensure to the Kiwi Muslims that they will not allow any intolerance hatred and discrimination in Aotearoa,” says Nawaz.

But Prime Minister English says that New Zealand's doors are open to them.

PM English says, “Our policy is not going to be effected about what by what is going on offshore.

Te Kāea asked PM English, Muslim leaders here in Aotearoa are saying that the ban will promote hatred towards Muslims?

“I don’t think that will happen in NZ we are fair minded people the Muslim community fits in here it plays its part," says English.

Legal proceedings on President Trump's ban is ongoing, leaders of the International Muslim Association of New Zealand will now determine exactly what their human rights are as citizens of NZ.