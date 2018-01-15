Te Ururoa Flavell nominated for Māori Party VP

Te Kāea can confirm that Te Ururoa Flavell has been nominated to be Vice President Māori for the Māori Party.

Flavell served as a Māori Party MP for over 10 years, the longest-serving Māori Party MP in the party's short history, before he was beaten in Waiariki by Tamati Coffey in the 2017 election.

Despite his experience, his nomination could face some resistance among members looking for a total refresh after the party was knocked out of parliament.

The Māori Party aren’t releasing the names of other nominees as the nomination process is ongoing.

Nominations will close on the 2nd of February and the president and deputies will be decided and announced at the party AGM on the 17th of February.

The party leaders will be decided at a later date.