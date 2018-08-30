Te Pūtake o te Riri fund to honour the past and build future

The Te Pūtake o Te Riri –Wars and Conflicts in Aotearoa New Zealand Fund opens today. Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the fund gives New Zealanders the opportunity to honour the past as well as build a future.

"This fund provides a specific opportunity to share local stories, born out of conflict but steeped in an important aspect of our New Zealand identity and how we can move forward together in future."

The purpose of the fund is to support families, hapū and iwi bring the stories of the past and present that relate to today’s cultural society to life through activities such as tours, events, and community wānanga.

“Our history is bursting with notable rangatira whose prowess in war, strategic and tactical feats are compelling and continue to impact on how communities have settled and relate to their own story. Yet only a small portion of the community know this story and it needs to be shared and understood,” says Mahuta.

The fund focuses on raising awareness about local history, significant landmarks and people.

The government has set aside $4mil over four years (from 2017 to 2020) for these local stories to be told.

Mahuta encourages groups to apply as she sees this as a unique opportunity to build a better understanding of New Zealand history.

“You can be part of celebrating mātauranga, and building strong relationships in communities, for the benefit of our country and our people.”

The first He Rā Maumahara - National Commemoration Day took place on 11 March 2018 in Kororāreka (Russell), hosted by Te Tai Tokerau.

The next one will take place in Taranaki on 28 October 2019.