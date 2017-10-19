Taking NZ climate issues to the world

For the first time ever an Indigenous Youth Delegation from New Zealand is heading to the 2017 Conference of Parties UN Climate Talks in Germany where they hope to present issues of climate change relating specifically to Māori and Pacifica.

Maia Ratana (Te Arawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Raukawa) says, "We're all aware of the state of our waterways in Aotearoa, at least 60% of our waterways are unswimmable now."

Noah Te Rama Thomas Pene (Te Arawa, Ngāti Whātua) says, "Islands that are sinking, when people are displaced around the Pacific, they move from their island and they join a certain system that requires them to purchase their food instead of growing it."

Ratana says, "Creating innovation for the future, so people are going to keep consuming but how can we do that in a thoughtful way."

They are members of the Te Ara Whatu, a group of Māori and Pasifika based in Aotearoa who is looking at climate change issues through an indigenous lens.

"If we manage to influence the policy-making that happens while we are there not just for Māori and Pacific but for Indigenous People around the world to ensure that they are considering Indigenous People in these talks and in these platforms."

The first Indigenous Youth Delegation from New Zealand, they're heading to the 2017 UN Climate Talks (COP23).

"Instead of being represented by the New Zealand Govt. talking on things like climate change that affect the indigenous population," says Pene.

Highlighting objectives Ratana says, "For one, network with other tangata whenua (Indigenous People) from around the globe. There will be all sorts of people from 195 different countries. Also, to try and encourage and influence policy within the negotiations."

Maia wants to leave a healthier world for her descendants.

"So how do we encourage and influence whānau, corporations, friends, businesses to try and improve that and bring that back so that our tamariki (children) and their tamariki get to live in a world that's as beautiful as ours."

The talks will take place from 6 to 17 November in Bonn, Germany.