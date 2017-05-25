TAHUA 2017: $64.4m to support people into Employment

Budget 2017 invests $64.4 million of new operating funding to help people move off benefits and into work.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley says, “Of the $64.4 million, $19.5 million will be allocated over three years as part of the Budget 2017 Social Investment Package to expand intensive support for up to 1,500 clients across the country who first received a benefit prior to age 20 and are now aged 25 to 39.

The new investment also includes, over four years:

$6 million in youth-focused enterprise education initiatives, to extend development, leadership and mentoring in the area of business studies and social enterprise learning.

$4.1 million through the Government’s Social Investment Package to support an extra 1,000 clients with mental health conditions in Christchurch and Waitemata to find and maintain employment.