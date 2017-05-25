TAHUA 2017 - $37.3 mil towards reducing family violence

Budget 2017 invests $37.2 million of operating funding to reduce the harm caused by family violence.

$22.4 million will extend the Integrated Safety Response (ISR) pilots for another two years.

Justice Minister Amy Adams says, “More than 28,000 people have been supported through the ISR pilots in Christchurch and Waikato. The pilots are helping to improve the safety of family violence victims and stop family violence escalating by ensuring agencies and NGOs identify risks and intervene earlier.

Extending the pilots for a further two years will enable us to support thousands more families. We will also get a better picture of the nature of family violence in New Zealand so we can make more informed decisions about how to reduce the harm it causes.”

Budget 2017 also invests an additional $4 million over two years for the continuation of the E Tū Whānau Community Action Fund, and an extra $1.8 million in 2017/18 to extend the community-based Gang Action Plan pilots.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley says, “The E Tū Whānau programme shows the role Māori leadership and community-led approaches have in preventing family violence.

This programme complements the Government’s Gang Action Plan, which aims to break intergenerational gang life and reduce the social harm caused to whānau.

We’re extending the community-based Gang Action Plan pilots to June 2018. A full evaluation of the pilots is expected later this year.”

The investment also includes $9 million over four years through Vote Māori Development to support whānau-centred family violence interventions.

Adams says, “This $9 million will pilot the introduction of facilitators who will support whānau to access appropriate help to end violent behaviour and restore their relationships and cultural connections.”