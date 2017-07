The artist Tame Iti gave a painting to a political fund raiser to support Howie Tamati.

The painting sold at auction for $11,900 that was just shy of the highest he's ever received $12,000.

Tame said he created a piece called ‘Hongi Hongia te Wheiwheiā. The word 'wheiwheiā' means enemy.

The piece commemorates Te Whiti o Rongomai, Tītokowaru and Te Miringa Hohaia and Hana Te Hemara Jackson.

Tame Iti says Howie asked him to donate an art piece to support his political campaign.