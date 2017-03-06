Should Māori receive superannuation at a lower age?

The Labour Party sees value in the idea of giving Māori a lower superannuation age then non-Māori.

Peeni Henare says given the disparity in life expectancy it sounds fair that Māori receive the super at a younger age.

When asked about the idea of putting the superannuation age down for Māori Henare said, “I think about my father. He worked hard, he paid his taxes but he died before getting the superannuation so I support that idea."

This comes after New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, slammed the Māori Party for making the suggestion, saying they should improve their "health" before asking for early retirement.

Henare sees merit in Peters’ suggestion, “If the government doesn’t adjust the superannuation age for Māori then they should invest in health for Māori people and ensure that our life expectancy is on par with non-Māori.”

