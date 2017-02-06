Rereātea @ Waitangi 2017 - 1pm

Rereātea brings you the latest news on Waitangi Day 2017. Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day, live from Waitangi. Watch our livestream bulletins on the Māori Television website throughout the day.

Our Online Team has been at Waitangi the last few days and took some time to speak with rangatahi gathered there . One of our stories spoke with up and coming rangatahi kaihoe. The other asked the kids who make it a yearly tradition to jump off the bridge at Waitangi, what makes the perfect water bomb?