Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 30 August 2017

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

More than 100 people of the Wairoa community protested for more to be done to restore the river of Wairoa.

The claws came out in the Ikaroa Rāwhiti segment of Election Aotearoa's debate when the issues of housing and homelessness were raised with the candidates.

New Zealand's staggering suicide statistics was a matter of contention between the Te Tai Hauāuru candidates.

Latest polls show Metiria Turei is lagging in the race for the Te Tai Tonga seat, while Rino TIrikatene is in the lead on 57.1%.

Teina Pora has won his High Court case challenging the Government's decision to review the compensation he was paid for wrongful imprisonment because it was not adjusted for inflation.

