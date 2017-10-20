Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 20 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Winston Peters confirms he’s been offered the3 Deputy PM position.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern promises Aotearoa a government with a new focus

Green Party leader James Shaw confirm full support for Labour.

Outgoing Prime Minister Bill English thanks his supporters as National returns to the opposition.

Peters confirms New Zealand First did not gain enough support for a referendum of Māori seats.

