Topic: Treaty Settlements

Public submissions open for Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill

By Online News - Rereātea

Public submissions are now open on the Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill, which is being considered by parliament's Māori Affairs Committee. 

The Bill gives effect to matters in the Deed of Settlement, known as Te Rukutia Te Mana, which was signed on 10 March 2018 by the Crown and Ngāti Rangi.

The Bill passed its first reading in parliament on 9 August, marking the beginning of a new relationship between the iwi and the Crown, according to the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little.

The submissions are an opportunity for descendants of Ngāti Rangi and others to provide the select committee with input.

Submissions close at midnight on Friday 21 September. 

For information on the Bill, see the parliament website.

Related stories: Treaty Settlements

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community