Public submissions open for Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill

Public submissions are now open on the Ngāti Rangi Claims Settlement Bill, which is being considered by parliament's Māori Affairs Committee.

The Bill gives effect to matters in the Deed of Settlement, known as Te Rukutia Te Mana, which was signed on 10 March 2018 by the Crown and Ngāti Rangi.

The Bill passed its first reading in parliament on 9 August, marking the beginning of a new relationship between the iwi and the Crown, according to the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little.

The submissions are an opportunity for descendants of Ngāti Rangi and others to provide the select committee with input.

Submissions close at midnight on Friday 21 September.

For information on the Bill, see the parliament website.