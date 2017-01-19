Protests to take place during Trump inauguration

A number of protests are expected to take place in America during and leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump this weekend.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on the 20th of January in Washington DC and media outlets across the country are estimating at least 1 million people plan to demonstrate in all 50 states and outside the USA.

According to reports numerous groups and organisations have applied for permits to protest in the Capital with the largest group, the Women’s March on Washington expected to attract around 200,000 on the 21st of January.

A march from Aotea Square in Auckland to the American Consulate is also being organised by a group calling themselves Aotearoa Against Trump.

Mackenzie Valgre and Sam Vincent who are organising the event say speakers from a range of communities will participate in the march which include members of the trans-community, the union movement, the Mexican community, the Palestine solidarity movement, the feminist movement and the climate justice movement.

“We are standing in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of people protesting his inauguration in the US and throughout the world. Currently there are demonstrations planned in all 50 American states and in 32 countries. The Women's March on Washington is a key action with solidarity marches planned for Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.”

The march will begin at 1pm in Aotea Square more details on the event can be located by clicking this link. https://www.facebook.com/events/103260086848519/

It will begin in Aotea Square at 1pm with speakers from various marginalised communities, and be followed by a march to the American consulate on Customs Street East. This event is organised by Aotearoa Against Trump.