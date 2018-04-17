Post-grad allowance petition gathers steam

The New Zealand Union of Student Associations has started a petition to reinstate allowances for postgraduate students who they say are crucial to the country's success.

The group says it's an election promise which needs to be kept.

Almost 2,000 people have signed the petition to Education Minister Chris Hipkins to re-establish student allowance for postgraduate students and for the government to keep their promise.

President of the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, Jonathan Gee says it's something that they are going to continue to push with this government.

Post-graduate study is a hard road for some, but financial support would make the journey easier.

"Our desire is that the government will see that these students are struggling, that some of them are parents supporting young children alongside them while they're studying, that they are trying to contribute to New Zealand and society for the better," says Gee.

Te Kāea contacted the minister's office, a spokesperson said that the minister would not be making comment at this time with the release of the budget just around the corner.

The allowance was taken away by the pervious government in 2013.

"This government has made it very clear that their vision for education is an accessible education for all and so this promise, this petition is very much aligned with this promise," says Gee.

Budget 2018 is due in May.