Post-election Peters isn't holding back, throwing shade at Te Ururoa Flavell

NZ First MP Winston Peters has labelled Māori Party Co-Leader Te Ururoa Flavell's politics 'trash' following the party's loss at the election. But Te Ururoa Flavell says Winston's desire to remove references to the treaty will be disastrous for Māori.

“I played rugby with him and he's a standout New Zealander, but sadly his politics were the kind of politics from the sociology department of the University of Auckland, and it's actually trash for Māori and it won’t help Māori and that's why in the end it went down," says Peters.

Ousted Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell says, “Winston's desire to remove references to the Treaty, if those are removed we're all finished. So I don't mind his dig but he needs to fix his own house before he speaks about someone else.”

Shane Jones also took a shot at Marama Fox.

“Our people don't like Marama. The people that really laugh and smile at her are Pākehā.”

In response to these comments, Marama Fox says Māori are going to be at the whim of Peters, who wants to take all references to the Treaty of Waitangi out of legislation.

"They want to take away the Māori seats and they want to do away with anything that is a race based policy as if that is a bad thing when it's guaranteed under the Treaty. So this is the future for Māoridom and this is what the people have voted for."

Marama Fox also concerned about the position Jones has put himself in.

“I think that his kaupapa and his aroha for te ao Māori puts him in an awkward place, sitting in a party that wants to get rid of everything to do with te ao Māori. So I think he'll have a good time trying to resile himself with the fact that he now sits in a party that wants to crush half the things he believes in.”

Marama Fox is already moving ahead, stating that the Māori Party will continue to work for their people.