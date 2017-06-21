Police assess new information for Todd Barclay inquiry

National MP Todd Barclay has announced he will step down as a candidate in this years election and exit parliament at the end of this term.

The decision follows revelations he secretly recorded a former staff member and the Prime Minister knew about it, the Police are assessing new information on the case.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chamber told Te Kāea “New Zealand Police are assessing the information that has been discussed publicly in recent days in relation to any impact on the findings of the original Todd Barclay inquiry.”

Māori Party Co-leader Marama Fox says while it is up to Mr Barclay to resign, the law is the same for everyone.

Green Party's David Clendon says Prime Minister Bill English should show some leadership and that Mr Barclay would be lucky to have a job by the end of today.

Last night Mr Barclay apologised to media for making misleading comments that morning about allegations he secretly recorded his former Clutha-Southland electorate agent Glenys Dickson and had informed Prime Minister Bill English.

"It is important that I clarify and correct my comments to the media earlier today,” he said.

"I have read Mr English's statement to the police and accept it.”

In Mr English’s police statement it confirms not only did Barclay make the secret recordings by dictaphone but that he told the Prime Minister directly.

The allegations arose from a Newsroom investigation that revealed Mr Barclay paid significant hush-money to settle what he called a “difficult employment dispute”.

"Given Mr English was my predecessor as the MP for Clutha-Southland, I no doubt spoke to him as the dispute escalated,” Barclay said.

“I'm sorry if any of the answers I gave this morning were misleading in any way."

