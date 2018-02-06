Topic: Waitangi

PM's breakfast gets nod from Ngāpuhi elders

By Raniera Harrison

Government ministers and Labour Members of Parliament were all hands on deck to serve the public in a special breakfast hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

Ngāpuhi leaders spoke of the significance of this special gesture.

Feeding the people at the first public breakfast hosted by the Prime Minister at Waitangi, Jacinda Ardern

Over 500 were treated to the free breakfast cooked by the PM and cabinet ministers. The free breakfast is the latest in a list of commemoration plans that deviate from tradition.

Tonight Jacinda Ardern will travel to Auckland to be hosted by the Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy at a private event. 

