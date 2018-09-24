PM talks Pacific climate change with UN Secretary General

The prime minister is in New York for her first official visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Jacinda Ardern says climate change is high on the agenda and also expects to address issues surrounding women and children.

A speech on child poverty and climate change talks will dominate Ardern's first visit.

Ardern says, "A big focus for the secretary-general is the issue of climate change and in that regard he acknowledged the role NZ is playing and continues to play."

The Pacific was mentioned, with the effects of climate change a key focus of the government's 'Pacific reset' earlier this year.

"I used the opportunity to speak specifically to the impact of climate change on the Pacific and our interest in raising the profile of Pacific issues within the UN generally."

Ardern had no plans to go to the White House and was not aware of any invitation to meet with President Donald Trump.

"I will be attending a reception that the president is hosting and of course there is a leader's event that the secretary-general is hosting so I'm not anticipating having that opportunity. if I do, more than likely I'd mention our interests, which would naturally fall to trade."



The leaders of Ireland, Colombia and Austria are planned to meet with Ardern tomorrow.