PM Bill English announces general election date

Prime Minister Bill English has announced this year’s general election will take place on the 23rd of September.

The announcement follows a National Party caucus meeting this morning which focused on his Party's election strategy and their legislative agendas.

English says his party is focused and prepared for the campaign trail ahead, "As you know under MMP, elections are always close so we will be taking nothing for granted as we campaign for the right to lead New Zealand"

He says, "My preference again will be to continue working with our current partners - Act, United Future and the Maori Party. Together this group of parties have provided stable and successful Government which matters more now at a time of uncertainty in parts of the world."

English was sworn in as the 39th Prime Minister of New Zealand on 12 December 2016. Previously he was Deputy Prime Minister under John key from 2008 to 2016.

On Thursday English will make his State of the Nation speech, where he will outline the Government's priorities this election year.