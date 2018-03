Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning visited Faso Government Primary school, which was hit hard by Cyclone Gita.

As a result of the cyclone, classes have been taking place under tents, and will for the next two weeks.

Health Services and UNICEF are also assisting the school and families in Tonga.

Despite the effects of the cyclone, the children remain in high spirits.

Te Kāea political reporter Talisa Kupenga is there and will have more tonight.