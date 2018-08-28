PM announces new council to provide economic advice to govt

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the formation of a new Business Advisory Council to provide advice on key economic issues.

With Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon as its chair, it is hoped the council will build closer relationships between government and business.

Ardern says it will report to her on economic opportunities and challenges to bring new ideas on how to grow business wealth.

"The council will provide a forum for business leaders to advise me and the government and to join us in taking the lead on some of the important areas of reform the government is undertaking," says Ardern.

"I want to work closely with, and be advised by, senior business leaders who take a helicopter view of our economy, who are long-term strategic thinkers who have the time and energy to lead key aspects of our economic agenda."

Luxon has been the Air New Zealand CEO since 2013 and under his leadership the airline has delivered record profits, all-time high customer satisfaction scores and achieved its highest levels of staff engagement.

He says he’s looking forward to the new challenge.

"I'm excited to chair this important initiative because I think building a better, more sustainable New Zealand is a cause well worth putting all our collective efforts and energy behind- business leaders working together with government," he says.

"I believe all New Zealanders, regardless of our backgrounds, are united in wanting to see a more prosperous economy, a more cohesive society, and an enhanced environment. At the end of the day we will all get the country we deserve.”

Luxon and Ardern will determine the full makeup of the council in coming weeks.