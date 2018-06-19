Peeni Henare calls on NZ to celebrate volunteer week

Minister for the Community, Peeni Henare, is urging New Zealand to be involved in the 2018 Te Wiki Tūao a Motu, National Volunteer Week, from 17-23 June.

Henare says the National Volunteer week celebrates those who give up their own time to help many people throughout the country.

“This year's theme Heart of our Communities captures the true essence of what volunteering is all about.”

Around 1.2 million Kiwis volunteer every year.

“I've had the pleasure of meeting some of those volunteers from a range of different organisations, like the firefighters in central Auckland, to community representatives in Wairoa, and helping out in the Koha Kai kitchen in Invercargill. I have seen first-hand the significant contribution they make to our communities.”

Henare believes volunteering is a fundamental part of the Kiwi culture, one that he is really proud of.

“Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the aroha to do something for their communities and whānau. In return, volunteers benefit by growing their skills, giving back, networking, and gaining new experiences."

This week Minister Henare is set to host Volunteering New Zealand to celebrate the contribution of volunteers and to launch "The State of Volunteering" report. This report aims to provide insights into trends and challenges faced by volunteer organisations in the last year.