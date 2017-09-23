Topic: Elections

Peeni Henare ahead in race for Tāmaki Makaurau seat

By Election Aotearoa

Peeni Henare (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) is the incumbent MP for Tāmaki Makaurau and is competing against Marama Davidson for the Green Party and Shane Taurima for the Māori Party.

According to the latest count, all of the Labour Party candidates standing in the Māori electorates are in the lead, including Peeni Henare.

Henare also led in the Election Aotearoa polls sitting at 46%, with Shane Taurima second at 32.6% and Marama Davidson sitting at 21.4%. It seemed it would be the tightest race of all the electorates however it the latest count shows Henare is leading by a significant margin. 

Henare won the Tāmaki Makaurau in 2014 following the retirement of former Māori Party co-leader and Minister of Māori Affairs Dr Pita Sharples.

The Tāmaki Makaurau electorate covers a vast area, from Pīhā in the west to Cockle’s Bay in the East and from the southern side of the Auckland Harbour Bridge to Manurewa in the south. It includes Auckland city and Manukau, but does not include Papakura. 

