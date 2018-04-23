Partnership schools face uncertain future

The fate of more than fifteen hundred students remains uncertain after Labour announced in February that partnership schools would have to join the state school system or close.

Unlike state schools, partnership schools are owned by private sponsors, are not bound by NZ curriculum and are contracted by the Ministry of Education.

Most partnership schools have been open less than two years and report great triumphs with their students – three quarters of whom are Māori or Pacific.

Partnership schools like Te Aratika Academy in Hastings say their only motivation is to help underprivileged boys succeed.

Three-quarters of their Year 11-13 students have been through the youth justice system, many of whom and are behind in their education and were turned away from public schools.

Principal Casey Tapara says Te Aratika Academy provides a safe place for these students to learn.

“They can share what’s been the catalyst to their success or non-success in an education environment,” says Casey, “When they share that stuff then we can move, but they must make a commitment to change”.

But Minister for Education Chris Hipkins says partnership schools must come into line with state education.

“We’ve been clear we don’t like the charter school model and we’re not continuing with the charter school model,” he says.