Pacific group back Māori Party

The Māori Party have a powerful ally in a forum of Pacific Nations called One Pacific.

For the past few months, One Pacific leaders have been speaking with the Māori Party about a united way forward. They have announced publically that they will work together.

“I think it's going to be a bright future for both the Māori and Pacific people,” said Dr. Joe Williams, one of the leaders of One Pacific and a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands.

Māori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan says that they are breaking new ground, “This is a first any Māori political party.”

A part of the agreement is that five Pacific candidates will stand in mainstream electorates under the Māori Party. Those electorates are Mana in Wellington, Manurewa, Manukau East, Mangere and Maungakiekie. Williams says, “We are confident we can mobilise the Pacific community to give their party vote to the Māori Party.”

Morgan refuted any suggestion that this might upset Māori Party supporters who think this will fracture the focus of the party away from a Māori perspective. “We have an ancestral links with those from the Pacific. Who would be so bold as to reject the connections we have with Samoa, with the Cook Islands, with Tahiti,” says Morgan.

It is also expected that one or some of the Pacific leaders will have a place in the top 10 of the Māori Party list.