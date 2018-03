Dr Lance O'Sullivan is in talks with The Opportunities Party founder Gareth Morgan about signing up as the party's new leader.

It is understood O'Sullivan has been considering the role after Morgan and co-leader Geoff Simmons stepped down from their roles after a disastrous election result in the last election.

It also looks as though O'Sullivan is being courted by the National Party.

It's expected he will meet with the party's leader, Simon Bridges this week.