NZ, UK prime ministers talk free trade agreement

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern and British Prime Minister Theresa May met in London today to discuss ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

During the meeting in London, they discussed a range of foreign policy, economic and defence issues.

They also confirmed their commitment to working on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

During her time in London, Ardern also found time to meet Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and London mayor Sadiq Khan. She will reportedly meet the Queen this evening.

Ardern says the New Zealand and British governments will further discuss the potential free trade agreement following UK's departure from the European Union.