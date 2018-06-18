Nurses reject DHB offer

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation has declined the offer from District Health Boards (DHBs) of an up to 15% increase to pay over 3 years.

Industrial Service Manager, Cee Payne says that nursing and midwifery are essential services and they will make sure mediation or facilitation is undertaken with urgency.

Nurses say they want to be paid what they are worth.

"We can now advise that the DHBs mega-offer has been strongly rejected," says Payne.

One nurse says It has been really hard on nurses but "we're not backing down and it shows how important and how big of an issue this is."

DHBs say patient safety is their main priority and while they're working to reach a settlement and avoid disruption to services, they're also working hard to ensure emergency and life-preserving services are available if the industrial action goes ahead.

"What this is saying to the Ministry of Health is that what is required is a well-funded health system," says Keri Nuku.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says nurses and midwives do not trust that their work environment or patient care will improve in the short term.

DHB spokesperson Helen Mason says DHBs will work with the NZNO to seek urgent mediation and facilitation to prevent strike action by NZNO nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants.









