Nuk Korako wants to be voice for Māori in National

For many years Hekia Parata has been National's representative on Māori issues, but with her leaving politics in September, list MP Nuk Korako says he wants to take on that role within the party.

Korako says, “I would be interested. I mean I'm already the chair of the Māori Affairs Select Committee. To me in the first term to be given that honour I think reflects my standing within the party”

He also says he is already filling part of that role now. “I am a voice inside of National, I am a voice for Māori.”

Korako has already set up a Māori focused group for National in Christchurch and this is a first for the party. But when it comes to getting Māori votes, Korako says they need to be more active in showing people what they've achieved for Māori.

“Huge gains for Māori that Māori don't actually know. So it's about messaging all of those things that we have been doing for Māori, from treaty settlements to Whānau Ora, all of that,” says the list MP.

Prime Minister Bill English will give his address at the conference tomorrow.