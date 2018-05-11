No Maori appointment for broadcasting panel

There will be no Māori voice on the public broadcasting ministerial advisory panel despite Broadcast Minister Clare Curran saying she was open to adding a Māori position.

National's Māori Development spokesman Nuk Korako says the government doesn't want to hear from Māori and doesn't want to be challenged.

"It's very clear they are not actually acting on the situation," says Korako.



Curran now says Māori members would be considered if Cabinet approves the Public Media Funding Commission, the committee for which the panel is expected to pave the way.



Curran says, “If Cabinet approves the establishment of the commission, it’s likely the advisory board will act as a transitional committee and Māori members would be considered then”.

Originally five positions were proposed for the now four-piece panel established late February, but the fifth member, also a non-Māori representative, declined the offer.

Mahuta told Te Kāea this week at caucus there is a place for Māori on the board but was unclear when an appointment would be made.

"That's a good question, it could be when the main strategy is complete," says Mahuta.

National says it appears both ministers are at odds.



"There's no Māori representative on that ministerial advising funding committee so they actually need to pull finger and get moving," says Korako.



In March, Curran told Te Kāea, "We're open to adding a Māori representative on that panel".



At the same time, Mahuta told Te Kāea, “In our discussions there is a position for someone on the committee to represent Māori interests".

And Māori Caucus co-chair and Associate Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said he hoped that would be the case.



Mahuta was contacted for further comment but is yet to respond.