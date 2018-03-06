Niue next stop for PM Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has touched down in Niue, in the second leg of the government's Pacific mission.

Ardern will address media and is expected to discuss issues surrounding climate change and tourism.

She'll then attend a soil-breaking ceremony for New Zealand's new chancery building alongside her father, High Commisioner to Niue, Ross Ardern.

Ardern will also get the chance to mingle with students from Niue High School.

Te Kāea political reporter Talisa Kupenga will have more on this tonight.

