Ngāti Hine says 'no' to evolved mandate proposal

Chairman of Te Maara ā Hineaamaru, Te Waihoroi Shortland, has criticised the final iteration of the evolved mandate as Ngāti Hine campaigns to vote in opposition to the proposal.

The topic of mandate, settlement, and redress has been a hot topic in Ngāpuhi.

With voting about to open for the final proposal of the evolved mandate, hapū are preparing their votes and campaigning for what they believe best represents their aspirations.

It will take 65 percent of the 110 identified hapū and 75 percent of individual votes to get the mandate over the line.

As for Ngāti Hine, they've already made their point clear.

A sham and a disappointment is what the tribe is calling the final iteration of the evolved mandate.

Ngāti Hine spokesperson, Te Waihoroi Shortland, says, "Ngāti Hine will follow the voting process and continue to campaign for the opposition of the proposed mandate."

Ngāti Hine says the latest proposal sees the Crown remove itself from the settlement process and has hapū negotiating with hapū over quantum.

"They aren't going to get involved in the negotiations that will follow. In the end, this is set up to create a divide between hapū," says Shortland

The minister doesn't agree and says this is the best offer that has ever been on the table.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little says, "There's a number of things that the Crown should be involved in. The foremost is being held to account for breaches to the Treaty. Then there are parts the Crown shouldn't be involved in."

Shortland says, "For us, what the Crown wants is to wash their hands of the issues."

Commercial redress, a fair withdrawal mechanism, representation and recognition that Ngāpuhi didn't cede sovereignty are some of the issues hapū have with the evolved mandate.

Little says, "I have said to them that everything they want to achieve can be achieved through the evolved mandate."

Voting on the evolved mandate opens next month.