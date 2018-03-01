Topics: Education, Kawe Kōrero, Politics

New Zealand polytechnics set for amalgamation

By Kawekōrero Reporters

The Minister of Education Chris Hipkins told Kawekōrero that there may be some amalgamations and reorganisation of polytechnics and institutes of technology around the country. This came following a meeting with 100 sector leaders at the Manukau Institute of Technology today after a $33million bailout of Te Tai Poutini on the West Coast.

"Over the next little while we're going to have some pretty robust conversations about what the future for the sector might look like, we want to do that carefully and considered but we want to do that with a sense of urgency too," says Hipkins.

The Education Minister insists it isn't about closing institutions down, but it's the best way to organise the system to increase education delivery to its full potential.

"I'm not ruling out structural change, what I want to do is make sure we're maximising this spend on actual education and training revision."

A Cabinet paper released yesterday shows that 8 polytechnics and institutes of technology will be in deficit by 2020. Currently, there are 16 different polytechnics throughout the country working under a competitive model of funding. 

"I don't want to be spending more money constantly bailing them all out I want to be spending money investing in the future."

Related stories: Education, Kawe Kōrero, Politics

Latest Kawe Kōrero Episodes View all Episodes »

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 8

    Kawekōrero checks out what's hot online. Is Labour about to change its stance on building a prison at Waikeria, we cross to Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis for a Government response.  New Zealand is the first country to subsidise the HIV prevention pill PrEP.  Dr Tawhanga Nopera who is HIV positive talks to us about the bill.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 6

    Pae Pāpori kicks off with all the trending videos across social media. Manu Caddie Company Director at Hikurangi Cannabis joins us to discuss the $160 million dollar export of medicinal cannabis. Lastly, winners of the Meat Stock 2017 competition joins us before they fly over to the international competition in Florida.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 5

    Māori Television's CEO Keith Ikin defends the network's decision to broadcast American wrestling. What's happening in the sports world? Jamie Wall is with us to make predictions for the weekend’s games. Pae Pāpori, we look at what's been catching your eye in the last 24 hours on social media.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 4

    Dr Tracey McIntosh from Auckland University says a proposed one billion dollar prison in the Waikato is a waste of time. An Iranian delegation refused to shake the hand of Labour MP Jo Luxton, Māori Muslim Te Rata Hikairo talks to this kaupapa. Pae Pāpori, we collate some of the top videos trending on social media for your entertainment.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 3

    Education Minister Chris Hipkins is taking a new approach to education. So what does Te Rūnanga Nui o ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori think. Today we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first broadcasted Māori news show Te Karere. We also look at what's hot on social media, kia mau tonu mai.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 2

    On Kawekōrero Reporters tonight, we kick off with Pae Pāpori. Flights have been cancelled and a State of Emergency has also been declared in Christchurch as Cyclone Gita hits the South of New Zealand. Hi-tech expert Ian Taylor joins, following the digital nation 2030 conference held in Auckland today.

    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 1

    Tonight on Kawekōrero, our very first show for the year introduces a new segment called Pae Pāpori, following trending videos on social media. Historian Professor, Paul Moon talks about his unintentional controversial new book Killing Te Reo Māori. Renowned Māori Actor Temuera Morrison joins us to talk about the newest Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther’ and the relevance to Te Ao Māori.

    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community