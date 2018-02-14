New Chairman for Waitangi National Trust

The body in charge of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, the Waitangi National Trust, has appointed two new members to its board and elected a new Chairman.

The board wants Waitangi to be Aotearoa’s most significant place. They want all New Zealanders to understand the country’s past so they can build a future together.

The new Chairman is Pita Tipene, Ngati Hine, whose background is in education but is now closely involved in improving the Taitokerau economy.

Tania Te Rangingangana Simpson, Ngati Manu, was elected Co-Deputy Chair alongside the current Deputy Chair, Dennis McBrearty, a leading Northland lawyer.

Simpson is a Director of the Reserve Bank, along with many other roles on boards. She is also a member of the Waitangi Tribunal.

Two more Trust members representing the New Zealand Government and Opposition have also been appointed - Rino Tirikatene and Dr Shane Reti respectively.

Tirikatene is the Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga and has been a corporate business lawyer.

Dr Reti is the MP for Whangarei, who has worked extensively in leading roles in the health field.