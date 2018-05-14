National working to keep Northcote seat

Northcote voters face a big decision with the by-election for their seat just around the corner.

National has held the seat for 13 years and the party's candidate Dan Bidois is going into the race confident.

The son of Ngāti Maniapoto says he is a representation of modern Māori. "Māori in this electorate are like me- they're urban Māori and they grew up disconnected from their iwi and they care about a lot of the things that other ethnic groups care about like jobs income," says Bidois.

Bidois says he understands what it's like to live in Auckland.

"I bring experience to the table, I'm a qualified butcher. I know what it's like to live paycheck to paycheck," he says.

Meanwhile, the Green Party co-leader says the focus of their party and candidate is the well-being of the family.

"It's across the country, across Auckland and yes, even in this electorate- the issue of housing and Dr. Rebekah Jaung is a strong advocate in that space".

On the 8th of June, the winner will be revealed.



