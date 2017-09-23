National in early lead as vote count begins

Election night is here and the vote count has begun. The National Party is currently ahead at 45.8% with just 3% of the vote counted.

The Labour Party, whose supporters are keenly watching for signs of the 'Jacinda effect', are currently sitting on 36.7%.

New Zealand First is currently on 7.1%, supporting the possibility that leader Winston Peters may yet again play king-maker for a prospective government.

The Green Party is sitting at 6.1%, just passing the all-important threshold for gaining seats in parliament, should the figure hold.

Māori Television is also the only broadcaster focusing on the seven Māori electorates.

Our news team are reporting live from across Aotearoa, bringing you the latest from the candidates for the Māori seats as well as regular updates from the headquarters of the mainstream parties.

