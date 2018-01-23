MWWL President to Government – It’s time for them to step back

It was only a small party that went on to Ratana for the Māori Women’s Welfare League. But there were some big words for the government, saying they need to step back.

At the special pōwhiri specifically for the Māori Women’s Welfare League, their President Prue Kapua talked about wanting to work with Ratana to help support Māori. Something she says the government has failed to do effectively.

“If you look at the provision of services say to Māori, most of them, are by Pākehā organisations. Yes they might have Māori staff yes they might have Māori units but we need to realise that some of those systems and processes are the things that have harmed us over the years,” said Kapua, who is also the partner of Labour MP Louisa Wall.

Her message was that the government needed to take a step back.

“It’s time for them to step back and it’s time for us to be involved in the decision making and in providing the services that our people need,” she says.