More women managers, more money - report

Women are significantly underrepresented in managerial roles in New Zealand businesses.

Our female politicians say things need to change.

Labour MP Kiri Allan says “There has been a market move to try and get more women into our leadership roles, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

The report, which was commissioned by Westpac, says that women hold only 29% of management roles held by New Zealand businesses despite making up almost half of the workforce.

The report also claims that a 1 percent increase in female managers increases an organisation's return on assets by 0.07 per cent.

For a business valued at $10mil, this would bring in an extra $150,000 revenue per year.

That means getting women into an equitable number of leadership roles could boost the overall New Zealand economy by $881mil.

Green MP Marama Davidson says, “Women have a lot of skills in business and as entrepreneurs. Women are not just for the marae, or the kitchen, or for looking after children.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is a long way to go.

“Obviously there is a huge amount of improvement to be made both in the public sector and the private sector,” says Ardern.