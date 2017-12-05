More women managers, more money - report

By Heta Gardiner

Women are significantly underrepresented in managerial roles in New Zealand businesses. 

Our female politicians say things need to change.

Labour MP Kiri Allan says “There has been a market move to try and get more women into our leadership roles, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

The report, which was commissioned by Westpac, says that women hold only 29% of management roles held by New Zealand businesses despite making up almost half of the workforce.

The report also claims that a 1 percent increase in female managers increases an organisation's return on assets by 0.07 per cent.

For a business valued at $10mil, this would bring in an extra $150,000 revenue per year.

That means getting women into an equitable number of leadership roles could boost the overall New Zealand economy by $881mil.

Green MP Marama Davidson says, “Women have a lot of skills in business and as entrepreneurs.  Women are not just for the marae, or the kitchen, or for looking after children.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is a long way to go.

“Obviously there is a huge amount of improvement to be made both in the public sector and the private sector,”  says Ardern.

