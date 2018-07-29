More teachers and smaller classes promised by National

National is promising more primary school teachers and smaller class sizes if it wins the next election. This comes the same day as online criticism by Sir Toby Curtis calling out Māori MPs for their silence about charter schools.

Another education announcement at National's AGM.

National Leader Simon Bridges says "I want more teachers in our primary schools to ensure smaller class sizes for our children."

It comes the same day as criticism by Sir Toby Curtis targeting Government's Māori MPs for their silence around partnership schools, which National pledged yesterday to re-open if it wins the next election.

National’s Māori Education spokesperson Jo Hayes says "why don't they just speak up, swallow that dead rat and just support Māori? Māori put them there in the first place."

National’s Education spokeperson Nikki Kaye says "I think what you're seeing from Sir Toby, Dame Tariana and Dame Iritana but also in that letter today is a real frustration not only are Labour scrapping these schools they're not listening and their Māori MPs aren't even speaking out on this issue."

But Labour Māori Caucus Co-Leader Willie Jackson says his party is tired of Sir Toby's "ignorant" statements.

"Sir Toby needs to do his research instead of spouting the National Party propaganda. We also as Māori MPs were very clear a few months ago where we stood in terms of charter schools. We haven't been silent we had a press conference in February saying we did not go along with the charter school model."

Educationalist Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi says "while they employ a Māori world view I think the politics of the beehive somewhat bind them."

Jackson says Sir Toby should talk to him instead of "spouting nonsense" and being a puppet for the National Party.