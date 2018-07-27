MoH makes deal with Nurses and DHB's

District Health Boards [DHB'S], the Nurses Organisation [NZNO] and the Ministry of Health [MoH] have reached an agreement to work together and ensure safe staffing levels for nurses and midwives.

Minister of Health David Clark says the Accord will give nurses, midwives and healthcare assistant’s confidence that DHBs will provide adequate staffing where needed.

During the strikes earlier this month the nurses called for better staffing and a pay rise. The Health Minister David Clark says the accord will ensure adequate staff cover.

"It is clear we've been asking too much of our nurses and their workloads are not sustainable. This Government has heard the message from DHB nurses and midwives loud and clear and we agree, safe staffing must be a priority," says Clark.

David Parker says strategy will be developed to help retain all existing midwives and nurses in the public health service and attract others back into the workforce. The accord also includes a commitment to looking at providing employment and training for all midwifery and nursing graduates.

"The Govt has already committed to funding an extra 200 DHB nurses as part of the current collective employment negotiations. That commitment stands, but there needs to be ongoing work to ensure DHBs deliver now and into the future," says Clark.

On Monday the three parties (DHB, Nurses Organisation and MoH) are expected to sign the accord and we understand that it is hoped through this process the Care Capacity Demand Management (CCDM) will be reached by 2021.