Ministry of Social Development's $3.8mil mistake

By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has wiped debt to clear up a pretty expensive mistake.

Payment errors to the value of $3.8mil have been wiped off the MSD books.

According to the ministry it's their fault.

in one case, 1,100 superannuitants who were receiving both a Dutch and New Zealand pension were apparently overpaid, cashing in from both sides.

The ministry has said that it's not the beneficiaries' fault and they have worked quickly to correct the mistake.

MSD spokesperson, Dwina Dickison says that with $17.5bil worth of assistance to 1.2 million clients every year, some mistakes are inevitable.

It remains to be seen whether anyone will be held responsible for the errors.
 

